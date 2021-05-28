Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Traffic safety advocates worry about 70% drop in citations in Fairfax County in 2020

By Nick Minock
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day weekend is one of the deadliest times on the nation's roads. And as you hit the road for the holiday weekend, police are hitting the roads too. Several police departments in the DMV say they will be enforcing traffic laws and issuing citations this weekend. But 7News On your Side is learning traffic enforcement has dropped in Virginia’s most populous county.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax County, VA
Traffic
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Seatbelts#Highway Safety#Dmv#Ghsa#7news#Fcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Vice

Abolish the Driving Test

In the early 2000s—either 2002 or 2003, he can't precisely remember—Steve Bodzin was taking his driving test in San Francisco. He aced everything despite the city's notoriously tricky roads. He pulled the car back into the DMV parking lot, perpendicularly parked, and, perhaps feeling the confidence boost from a job well done, decided to straighten the car a bit so it fit perfectly in the spot. In the process, he almost ran over a whole family.
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County police considering changes to vehicle pursuit policy

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County Police are considering making revisions to their police pursuit policy. The last revision to the policy was made in 2019. The proposed revisions would eliminate pursuits for incidents related to:. - Misdemeanor offenses with the threat/use of violence. - Non-violent felonies. - Certain misdemeanors.
Huntsville, Alabama

Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will conduct Traffic Safety checkpoints through the weekend. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint be prepared to present your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration to officers. The Task Force utilizes data provided by NASO (North Alabama Safety Office) to determine traffic accident hotspots across the City. There are 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville, and officers will conduct checkpoints at one or more of the locations. Remember to also buckle up, failure to buckle up is a contributing factor in many traffic fatalities.
Fairfax Times

Panhandling issues in Fairfax County continue to rise

A video of a man pretending to play the violin outside of a Giant in Clifton was revealed by a post on the social media site, NextDoor, May 13. The poster said that they had given money to the man before realizing that the man was playing music from a speaker and not actually playing his violin. The post said that the man was known to do this across the county.
climaterwc.com

63 citations issued during North Fair Oaks pedestrian safety operation

A pedestrian safety enforcement operation in North Fair Oaks on Wednesday led to 67 traffic enforcement stops and 63 citations, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The operation occurred from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Middlefield Road at Dumbarton Avenue, a location chosen “based on complaints from...
dailyrecordnews.com

Letter: Concerned about traffic safety on East Helena Avenue

I have a giant thumbs down to the lack of attention being paid to the traffic problem on East Helena and the new, Central Park apartments. I have contacted the police several times regarding the speed of the vehicles leaving the apartment complex, and the disregard for pedestrians in the crosswalk, and now, most recently, many are running the stop sign, heading in the westerly direction towards North Alder Street.
Ashe County's Newspaper

Local law enforcement reports little alcohol related traffic citations over Memorial Day weekend

ASHE COUNTY — For many across the nation Memorial Day — a day set aside to remember America’s fallen service members — has become an unofficial kickoff to summer. But despite the celebratory aspects the three-day weekend holds for many, some local law enforcement agencies are happy to report that there were little to no alcohol-related traffic citations reported this year.
Crescent-News

Fulton County traffic blitz

June 13-26, the Fulton County Sheriff will conduct a traffic blitz in various locations. The blitz is funded by a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
Fairfax County, VAfox5dc.com

Toddler struck and killed in Fairfax County crash, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating after a toddler was struck and killed outside a home on Monday evening. Police have not identified the victim, nor have they indicated whether they believe any charges will be filed as a result of the crash in the 10900 block of Roma Street in Fairfax.
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Burma-Shave signs promoted traffic safety

Old-time drivers will relate to this column, but if you’re younger than 65, you may not have ever seen the Burma-Shave slogans along the highways in the U.S. From Wikipedia, the Burma-Shave sign series first appeared on U.S. Highway 65 in Minnesota in 1926 and remained a major advertising component until 1963 in most of the contiguous United States. Typically, six consecutive small signs would be posted along the edge of highways, spaced for sequential reading by passing motorists. The last sign was almost always the name of the product. This use of a series of small signs, each of which bore part of a commercial message, was a successful approach to highway advertising during the early years of highway travel, drawing the attention of passing motorists who were curious to learn the punchline. Many of the signs featured safety messages about speeding, drinking and driving, and railroad crossing safety instead of advertisements.
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County ramps up security at popular nature park

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - As summer ramps up, so is security and enforcement at one of Northern Virginia’s popular nature preserves and parks. To protect one of the Fairfax park system's few nature preserves, the Fairfax County Park Authority stepped up enforcement of park rules at Scott's Run Nature Preserve in McLean starting last weekend over Memorial Day.
NBC 29 News

ACPD focusing on traffic safety and mental health awareness

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is focusing on traffic safety and mental health after reviewing and releasing its 2020 Annual Report. Last year during the coronavirus pandemic, traffic stops fell by more than 65% from recent years to reduced in-person contact. ACPD Police Chief Ron Lantz says it’s...
fox5dc.com

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Alexandria section of Fairfax County

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in Fairfax County. The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at Telegraph Road and Franconia Road in the Alexandria area. Police say the driver remained at the scene. Drivers can expect closures in the area along...
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County police responding to double shooting on Spring Garden Drive

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are responding to a reported double shooting on Spring Garden Drive on Wednesday evening. Both victims were taken to local hospitals, but police have not indicated what their condition might be. The suspects reportedly fled the area in a car - but no...
airdrietoday.com

County peace officers now enforcing highway traffic safety

After nearly a month-long process, Rocky View County (RVC) has announced its peace officers are now able to enforce highway traffic safety. After RVC council previously endorsed the item, an application was sent to the Alberta Justice and Solicitor General’s office, which approved the application on May 19, just in time for the recent May long weekend. As per the approval, RVC peace officers are now permitted to enforce the Traffic Safety Act on all roads within the county’s limits.
lowerbuckstimes.com

TMA Bucks Community Traffic Safety Program represents county at ‘Click It or Ticket’ event with Phanatic

TMA Bucks Community Traffic Safety Program manager Carly Mannon represented Bucks County and joined Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Philadelphia Police Department, New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, AAA, the Traffic Injury & Prevention Program and the Phillie Phanatic on May 24 for a media event at Citizens Bank Park to kick off the national “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement initiative, which runs through June 6.
Washington Post

Fairfax County crime report

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.