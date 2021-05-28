Traffic safety advocates worry about 70% drop in citations in Fairfax County in 2020

Old-time drivers will relate to this column, but if you’re younger than 65, you may not have ever seen the Burma-Shave slogans along the highways in the U.S. From Wikipedia, the Burma-Shave sign series first appeared on U.S. Highway 65 in Minnesota in 1926 and remained a major advertising component until 1963 in most of the contiguous United States. Typically, six consecutive small signs would be posted along the edge of highways, spaced for sequential reading by passing motorists. The last sign was almost always the name of the product. This use of a series of small signs, each of which bore part of a commercial message, was a successful approach to highway advertising during the early years of highway travel, drawing the attention of passing motorists who were curious to learn the punchline. Many of the signs featured safety messages about speeding, drinking and driving, and railroad crossing safety instead of advertisements.