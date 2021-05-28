More mass shootings spark outrage — but don't forget the daily deaths, either
Another community was in shock and grieving on May 26, after a shooting at a railyard in San Jose, California left at least nine dead, including the suspect. This tragedy came on the heels of a May weekend with mass shootings in eight states that led to at least 11 deaths and 69 injuries. In all of these events, investigations are ongoing, so full details about the perpetrators - and their motives - are unclear.