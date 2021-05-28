Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Byron York's Daily Memo: Second thoughts about voting for Joe Biden

By Byron York
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Byron York's Daily Memo newsletter. Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to receive the newsletter. SECOND THOUGHTS ABOUT VOTING FOR JOE BIDEN. It was well known during the presidential campaign that many Biden voters were happier about voting against Donald Trump than voting for Joe Biden. A Monmouth University poll taken a couple of weeks after the election found that 57 percent of Biden voters reported being happy with his victory, while 73 percent said they were happy that Trump lost. So a significant number of them voted more against Trump than for Biden.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Byron York
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Monmouth University#Fox News#The White House#The Washington Examiner#Covid#The Supreme Court#The Byron York Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Senate Republican touts party's effort to make Biden a 'half-term president'

Sen. John Barrasso said that the GOP is aiming to make President Joe Biden a “half-term president” by taking back Congress during next year’s elections. “Mitch McConnell’s come under a lot of criticism for saying at one point he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president,” the Wyoming Republican said. “And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have the House, Senate, and White House.”
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

GOP leader vows to make Joe Biden a 'half-term president'

In 2010, as the nation slowly recovered from the Great Recession, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reflected on his party's top priorities. "The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president," the Republican leader declared. McConnell added, "Our single biggest political goal is to give our nominee for president the maximum opportunity to be successful."
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Who Is Trump Reaching?

“The Republican Party is just a name,” Steve Bannon told me last week. I had called him to ask about the influence he believes his old boss still carries inside the GOP. “The bulk of it is a populist, nationalist party led by Donald Trump.” As for the rest of it? “The Republican Party, pre-2016, are the modern Whigs,” he added, referring to the national party that collapsed in the mid-19th century over divided views on slavery.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on border crisis, Biden policy

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on June 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: It is just a gut feeling I have. I don't want America to look bad on a world stage but I'm not confident. All right, but in the meantime, unfortunately, that is all the time we have left we hope you'll set your DVR and never miss an episode. In the meantime, let not your hearts is troubled. Laura Ingram is next. All right, what snippy comment and I guess this hit me with it now?
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Biden's gamble with Putin in Geneva

(CNN) — Joe Biden is giving Vladimir Putin a carrot. One theory about Russia's post-Cold War resentment of the US is that the perceived American victor showed too little respect to the vanquished. As a result, a centerpiece of Putin's long political project has been to restore Moscow's prestige -- by tarnishing Washington's.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Absences force Senate to punt vote on Biden nominee

Absences forced Democrats on Tuesday to punt a vote on a Biden White House nominee, underscoring the razor-thin status of Democrats' majority. The Senate had been expected to hold an initial vote on Kiran Ahuja's nomination to be director of the Office of Personnel Management. If she had overcome the hurdle, a final vote to confirm her was expected for Tuesday afternoon.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Reverse Trump’s cuts to monument protections, Haaland asks Biden

It was one of Donald Trump’s most provocative environmental decisions. After a year in office, he angered preservationists and Native American tribes and ordered that two treasured national monuments be dramatically reduced in size. The areas falling outside the diminished monuments, both expanses of rocky outcroppings dense with archaeological artifacts...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Set to Visit Border Before Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has increased pressure on Vice President Kamala Harris as he announced he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border later in June. Trump, who made building a wall to combat immigration one of his key presidential campaign promises, said he would visit "our nation's decimated southern border" with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The folly of bullying Joe Manchin

President JOE BIDEN is scheduled to meet Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN for some five hours of talks in Geneva starting at 7:10 a.m. Eastern time. It’s their first meeting in a decade. If the past is any guide, Putin will pull his favorite power move and delay the meeting to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden loses to Putin at Geneva summit just by showing up

After bonding with his well-mannered counterparts at the G7 Summit, President Biden is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, a man he called a “killer.” Biden’s aim at the G7 was to smooth over international relations that had become frosty under Donald Trump , a goal his European allies shared. They emerged chanting gauzy slogans, seeking to “Build Back Better” after the ruination wrought by the pandemic.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden wobbles before Putin summit

Although underplayed by most of the media, it's clear that President Joe Biden is wobbling on the eve of his Wednesday summit with Vladimir Putin. Coming after Biden has broken from congressionally mandated sanctions on Putin's Nord Stream II pipeline, has appeased Putin-enabled ransomware attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure, and has hinted at a withdrawal from Syria (a longtime Russian priority), Biden's hesitation is problematic.