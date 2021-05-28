Byron York's Daily Memo: Second thoughts about voting for Joe Biden
Welcome to Byron York's Daily Memo newsletter. Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to receive the newsletter. SECOND THOUGHTS ABOUT VOTING FOR JOE BIDEN. It was well known during the presidential campaign that many Biden voters were happier about voting against Donald Trump than voting for Joe Biden. A Monmouth University poll taken a couple of weeks after the election found that 57 percent of Biden voters reported being happy with his victory, while 73 percent said they were happy that Trump lost. So a significant number of them voted more against Trump than for Biden.www.msn.com