The Daily Sweat: Should bettors trust Clippers with their backs against the wall?

By Sam Cooper
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Clippers’ backs are against the wall. The last time they were in this situation, they did not respond particularly well. In last year’s NBA Playoffs in the bubble down in Orlando, the Clippers jumped out to a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals, only to lose three straight to the Denver Nuggets. In Game 6 and Game 7 of that series, the Clippers lost in blowout fashion when they had a chance to move on to the conference finals. It was a meltdown that caused all sorts of changes entering the 2021 season.

Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Three Celtics will be part of 2021 Hall of Fame class

Shortly after Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend, it was announced that Paul Pierce, another Celtics legend, is going to be part of the next class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A truly memorable weekend for the Boston Celtics organization.
NBABleacher Report

Hawks vs. Knicks Tickets Selling for Over $1K for NY's 1st Playoff Game Since 2013

If you're hoping to catch the New York Knicks' first playoff game at Madison Square Garden since 2013, you better have been saving since 2013. With standard tickets long since sold out, fans will have to pay secondary-market prices for the Knicks' series opener against the Atlanta Hawks—and prices are steep. The lowest ticket price currently on SeatGeek is $1,001, and that's without including any additional fees from the provider.
NBAmediaite.com

‘PLAY OF THE YEAR!’ Brooklyn Nets Set NBA Twitter Ablaze With Jawdropping Bit of Razzle Dazzle

On the final day of the 2020-21 NBA regular season, the Brooklyn Nets celebrated by offering fans what might be the highlight of the year. During the second quarter of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the basketball was batted around the court like a volleyball, eventually reaching Nets forward Blake Griffin. The six-time NBA All-Star quickly fired a no-look, behind the back pass to Kyrie Irving. Irving sent a quick tap pass over to Mike James, who impressively bounced it off the backboard, leaving the ball for Kevin Durant to powerslam through the hoop.
NBANewsday

Nets as healthy as they've been all season as they begin preparations for the playoffs

A thrill ride of a Nets season that began with the hiring of Hall of Famer Steve Nash as a first-time coach, the return to action of Kevin Durant, a blockbuster trade for James Harden, the signing of free agent Blake Griffin and the greatest season of Kyrie Irving’s career but that also was marred by a series of injuries that led to a franchise-record 37 different starting lineups finally has reached proving time in the playoffs.
NBANBC Sports

Will any of Gilbert Arenas’ postseason records be broken in 2021?

The 2021 NBA Playoffs are finally here, kicking off with the new Play-In Tournament on May 18. Among the East's play-in battles, Bradley Beal returned from a hamstring injury to lead the Wizards to a win on Sunday and the No. 8 spot, setting up a game with the fading Celtics.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Blazers keen on Celtics HC target Chauncey Billups

The Boston Celtics need a new head coach, but they won't be searching in a vacuum. The Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic both parted ways with their head coaches (Terry Stotts and Steve Clifford) in the last 24 hours and likely will consider several of the same coaching candidates expected to be on Boston's radar.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Re-sign or bye-bye? What to do with expiring contracts

With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season finally completed, the Detroit Pistons and nine other teams can now officially start looking toward their offseason moves, with four more teams set to join them following the NBA’s play-in tournament. As these teams enter their offseason, they will have to begin considering what...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Nets' playoff picture following the win over the Cavaliers

The NBA’s new play-in tournament is set to begin this week with the regular season in the books. Four teams from each conference have chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round in their respective conference – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early. How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Brooklyn Nets projected to face? We’ve got you covered.
NBAcelticslife.com

Robert Williams listed as "Probable" for Tuesday's play-in tournament game

This is close to as good as you could have hoped for injury report-wise for the day before a game. Jaylen Brown is obvioulsy out for the season, so he doesn't really count right now in terms of day to day iunjury updates. Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart who both were out this week with injuries, but really just the Celtics resting them, are good to go. So is Tristan Thompson who sat out some games as well. No mystery players popped up on this either.
NBACBS Sports

Celtics vs. Wizards play-in game: Bradley Beal's health, Jaylen Brown's absence could play big factors

Heading into the 2020-21 NBA season, it's safe to say the Boston Celtics did not expect to be competing in the league's freshly instituted play-in tournament in order to qualify for postseason play. They were fresh off an Eastern Conference finals appearance in the Orlando bubble, and entered this season expected to contend for a high seed. As for the Washington Wizards, they pulled off a blockbuster trade over the offseason in which they landed Russell Westbrook to pair with Bradley Beal. In other words, there was plenty of optimism surrounding both squads.
NBAcelticslife.com

Previewing the Celtics vs. Wizards Play-In Game

The NBA regular season officially concluded yesterday, and now it’s onto the NBA Playoffs, or the NBA Play-In Tournament for the Celtics. The seventh (for now) seeded Boston Celtics are taking on the eighth seeded Washington Wizards on Tuesday, May 18th at 9:00 EST. The Celtics have limped to the finish line, finishing 4-6 in their last ten games, while the Wizards have been surging lately, in large part due to the efforts of the NBA’s new all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook.