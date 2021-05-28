The Daily Sweat: Should bettors trust Clippers with their backs against the wall?

The Los Angeles Clippers’ backs are against the wall. The last time they were in this situation, they did not respond particularly well. In last year’s NBA Playoffs in the bubble down in Orlando, the Clippers jumped out to a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals, only to lose three straight to the Denver Nuggets. In Game 6 and Game 7 of that series, the Clippers lost in blowout fashion when they had a chance to move on to the conference finals. It was a meltdown that caused all sorts of changes entering the 2021 season.