Pella, IA

PACE Alliance Brings Back Fridays After Five

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance is inviting all to enjoy the Molengracht this summer with the return of Fridays After Five. Mary Mansfield with the PACE Alliance says food, drinks, and entertainment outdoors will be featured with the first event on Friday, June 4th. In addition to festivities, a special ceremony will be held to announce details about the new Spirit of Pella non-profit organization and goals for projects to enhance the downtown area. The event begins at 4:45 p.m. next Friday and is open to the public.

