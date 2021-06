If last week was the opening lap in the annual race to the end of the sitting — which, for the government, typically means launching its final procedural push to get its most mission-critical bills through the House of Commons before it shuts down for the summer, while their opponents across the aisle do their best to scuttle their attempts to do so — this past Monday ushered in the second phase of the traditional mid-June scramble: namely, wondering just how many more bills will make it through by deadline, and whether there’s any chance of an early start to the recess.