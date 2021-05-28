Anchor Drop: 99 Days to Kickoff

Today is 99 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against ETSU (which, by the way, we learned will start at 7 PM CT.) 99 for Vanderbilt is senior defensive lineman Malik Langham, who probably actually has three years left to play thanks to the COVID year and a redshirt season at Florida in 2018, but the Vanderbilt roster lists him as a senior. Langham is 6’5” and 290 pounds, and played in all nine games last season and registered seven tackles — a bit of a disappointment, but it was his first consistent action since the 2017 season at Lee High School in Huntsville. Langham played in two games at Florida his freshman year, then had to sit out 2019 after transferring to Vanderbilt.