Charter Charges More Money For Slower Internet On Streets With No Competition

By Posted by BeauHD
News Slashdot
 18 days ago

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica:. [According to an article yesterday by Stop the Gap] Charter charges $20 more per month for slower speeds on the street where it faces no serious competition. When customers in two areas purchase the same speeds, the customer on the street without competition could have to pay $40 more per month and would have their promotional rates expire after only one year instead of two. [...] "Charter's offers are address-sensitive," Stop the Cap founder Phillip Dampier wrote. "The cable company knows its competition and almost exactly where those competitors offer service. That is why the company asks for your service address before it quotes you pricing."

tech.slashdot.org
#Internet Speed#Internet Provider#Cable Company#Charter#Spectrum#400mbps#Greenlight#Google Fiber#Ars
