KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country has surpassed the 3,000-mark today, as Malaysia records 103 deaths in the last 24 hours. Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the deaths — which was the second day running at over 100 — now bring the cumulative number of deaths from the deadly disease to 3,096.