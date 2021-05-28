Cancel
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Goes Nuclear

By Ezra Dyer
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever kind of engine you want, the Jeep Wrangler offers it. Jeep's lucrative four-wheel-drive anachronism is available with a turbocharged four-cylinder, a naturally aspirated V-6 (with or without 48-volt hybrid assistance), a plug-in hybrid turbo-four, or a turbodiesel V-6. And now, rounding out Jeep's offer-all-the-engines policy, you can get a Wrangler stuffed with a gargantuan 470-hp 6.4-liter Hemi V-8. No, Jeep didn't use the supercharged Hellcat engine. Nobody has enough life insurance for that.

