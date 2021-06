The Muppets have been a mainstay of popular culture for decades, seemingly capable of reviving themselves and able to adapt to different eras and audiences. For some, it’s impossible to think of the Muppets without thinking of the Walt Disney Company, although they’ve only been an official entity of Disney since 2004. But with The Muppet Show now streaming on Disney+, and with plenty of their films under the Disney banner as well, it’s easy to make that long term association.