New Reptile Expo ‘Portage Repticon’ Coming June 12th To The Celery Flats

Larry Bell is the founder of one of the most iconic beer companies in the country. Bell's Beer is starting to make its way across the country like never before, and their Oberon and Hopslam are beers that are highly sought and not often found in many places outside of Michigan. But it's not just those two beers that have made Bell's a success, as their Beer Garden and inside performance area have been bringing shows into the fold over the last few years. Coming up is the 36th anniversary of when it all got started and to celebrate, Bell's is giving patrons the chance to taste the original Bell's beer.