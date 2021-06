It was 1998 when high school baseball started in Langdon. After many years of only playing American Legion baseball, a high school program was developed and sanctioned with Larry Geisen being the first head coach in team history. After 23 years with one state tournament appearance and several close calls, heart-wrenching losses and lots of gut bunches, the Cardinals finally got it done and won their first-ever Class B High School Baseball Championship at a tournament held in Jamestown at Jack Brown Stadium June 3-5. The Cards won their first title in convincing fashion, allowing just four runs in three games played (you can find complete coverage of their tourney run on this week's sports page).