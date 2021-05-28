Cancel
Fort White, FL

Friday sun alert in Fort White — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Fort White (FL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FORT WHITE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort White. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Fort White forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort White: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;