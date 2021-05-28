Cancel
Weatherford, OK

Weatherford Daily Weather Forecast

Weatherford (OK) Weather Channel
Weatherford (OK) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Weatherford: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;

Weatherford (OK) Weather Channel

Weatherford (OK) Weather Channel

Weatherford, OK
City
Weatherford, OK
Weatherford (OK) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Weatherford

(WEATHERFORD, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Weatherford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.