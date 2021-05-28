Cancel
Hugo, MN

Hugo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hugo (MN) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hugo: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;

Hugo (MN) Weather Channel

Hugo, MN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Hugo, MN
Hugo (MN) Weather Channel

Jump on Hugo’s rainy forecast today

(HUGO, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hugo Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Hugo, MN
Hugo (MN) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Hugo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hugo: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms;