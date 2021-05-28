Cancel
Brookshire, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Brookshire

Brookshire (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Brookshire: Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Grimes County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grimes, Walker, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Grimes; Walker; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas Northern Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Conroe, southeastern Huntsville, Hempstead, Willis, Panorama Village, New Waverly, Montgomery, Todd Mission, Lake Conroe Dam, Huntsville State Park, Dobbin, Dacus and Plantersville. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Fort Bend; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Waller SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORT BEND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...EAST CENTRAL WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms near Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Greater Greenspoint, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pasadena, northeastern Sugar Land, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Dayton, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Beach City and Cloverleaf.