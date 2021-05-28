Cancel
Rembert, SC

Friday sun alert in Rembert — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 18 days ago

(REMBERT, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rembert. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Rembert

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Rembert: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;