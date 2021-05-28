Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain View, HI

Mountain View Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Mountain View (HI) Weather Channel
Mountain View (HI) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Mountain View: Friday, May 28: Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night; Saturday, May 29: Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night; Monday, May 31: Isolated Rain Showers;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Mountain View (HI) Weather Channel

Mountain View (HI) Weather Channel

Mountain View, HI
111
Followers
465
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mountain View, ARPosted by
Mountain View (AR) Weather Channel

Mountain View is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mountain View. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Umatilla County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-15 00:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-15 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN UMATILLA...NORTH CENTRAL UNION...NORTHWESTERN WALLOWA...WALLA WALLA AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM PDT At 1248 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Tollgate, or 13 miles southeast of Walla Walla, moving north at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Walla Walla, Dayton, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Waitsburg, Weston, Prescott, Starbuck, Dixie, Huntsville, Tollgate, Umapine, Spout Springs, Bingham Springs, Delaney, Ski Bluewood, Pleasant View, Turner, Garrett and Gibbon.