Mountain View Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-06-15 00:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-15 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN UMATILLA...NORTH CENTRAL UNION...NORTHWESTERN WALLOWA...WALLA WALLA AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM PDT At 1248 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Tollgate, or 13 miles southeast of Walla Walla, moving north at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Walla Walla, Dayton, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Waitsburg, Weston, Prescott, Starbuck, Dixie, Huntsville, Tollgate, Umapine, Spout Springs, Bingham Springs, Delaney, Ski Bluewood, Pleasant View, Turner, Garrett and Gibbon.