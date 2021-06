Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been chomping at the bit to get into the U.S. market. And that's evident even from its financials. Although the company makes the bulk of its money in Canada, it includes that in its "rest of world" segment. The company has been launching hemp-based products in the U.S. for the sake of penetrating the market. And it is also working on developing low-cost cannabis products that could make it a big player in the industry.