Walnut Cove, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Walnut Cove

Posted by 
Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel
Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Walnut Cove: Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Walnut Cove, NC
