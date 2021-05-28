Daily Weather Forecast For Welsh

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Welsh: Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;