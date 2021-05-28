Cancel
Belington, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Belington

Belington (WV) Weather Channel
Belington (WV) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Belington: Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Areas of fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Belington (WV) Weather Channel

Belington (WV) Weather Channel

Belington, WV
Belington, WV
Belington (WV) Weather Channel

Belington is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(BELINGTON, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.