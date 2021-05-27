CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Methodist and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services partner to expand access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment

houstonmethodist.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHouston Methodist announced today, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), that it has expanded access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) in the Greater Houston area. The promising treatment has been shown to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients out of the hospital and reduce the likelihood...

www.houstonmethodist.org

