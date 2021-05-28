British bookmaker William Hill is now live in Colombia’s regulated online gambling market, following the recent acquisition of a majority stake in local operator Alfabet S.A.S.
The major company launched earlier this week the WilliamHill.co site to make Colombia the ninth regulated market it is active in. News about the legacy bookmaker's plans to enter the Colombian digital gambling space first emerged in late 2020 when it announced that it would purchase a majority stake in Alfabet.