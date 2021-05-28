Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

British bookmaker William Hill is now live in Colombia’s regulated online gambling market, following the recent acquisition of a majority stake in local operator Alfabet S.A.S.

casinonewsdaily.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major company launched earlier this week the WilliamHill.co site to make Colombia the ninth regulated market it is active in. News about the legacy bookmaker’s plans to enter the Colombian digital gambling space first emerged in late 2020 when it announced that it would purchase a majority stake in Alfabet.

www.casinonewsdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Gambling#S A#Regulated Market#British#Williamhill Co#Colombian#Coljuegos#Latin American#Aspire Global#Non Us#Caesars Entertainment#Cision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
Related
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

British online gambling market grows to £560m in April 2021

The latest data from Britain’s Gambling Commission shows that gross gambling yield (GGY) from the online gambling sector rose by 3 per cent sequentially to more than £560m in April 2021. The data from the biggest operators representing 80 per cent of the market shows a 4 per cent rise...
GamblingLas Vegas Herald

Online Gambling Market is Booming Worldwide with Bet365, Kindred Group, Betway, 888 Holdings

The latest independent research document on Online Gambling examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Online Gambling market report advocates analysis of Bet365, Kindred Group, GVC Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, William Hill, Pinnacle, The Stars Group, Betvictor, Betsson AB, Gamesys, 888 Holdings, Bet-at-home.com, Intertops, Betway, Betfred, Interwetten, SBOBET, Sportech, EGB, BetOnline.
Gamblingnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Online Betting Market Insights 2019-2025 | William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair

The Online Betting Market reached xx USD million in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Online Betting Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (million/billion USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Online Betting Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
GamblingPosted by
Front Office Sports

Affinity Gaming, Sports Info Group Merge Into $1.3B Entity

Z Capital Partners’ Affinity Gaming and Sports Information Group will merge in the coming weeks. The new entity will be called Affinity Interactive, an omnichannel digital, gaming, and media company worth $1.3 billion, including debt. SIG, the owner of Daily Racing Form, will bolster its online betting specialization with Affinity...
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

William Hill Bets On Contentstack For Innovation And Market Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, a leading content experience platform, today announced that William Hill , a global sports betting and online gaming brand, has chosen Contentstack as its core content experience platform, as part of an aggressive strategy to become a digitally led, internationally diverse business of scale built on constant customer-centric innovation.
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

PlayStar Names Bet365’s Dan Alexander as COO

Dan Alexander has left Bet365 to join online casino brand PlayStar as chief operating officer. Alexander Joins PlayStar Prior to New Jersey Launch. PlayStar, the challenger online casino brand, has appointed Dan Alexander as its chief operating officer, the company announced. Alexander is joining PlayStar from Bet365, where he previously served as head of the casino unit.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

US Operators Prepare for Live Poker’s Return with Online Satellites

The hiatus of live poker all over the world is slowly but surely subsiding and especially in the US, recent festivals produced record numbers. To meet the enthusiasm of players in the post-vaccination world, US online poker operators are preparing for the widespread return of live poker. Accordingly, some of them have already scheduled satellites for the biggest upcoming tournaments on American soil.
Gamblingsignalscv.com

What Happened To India Online Gambling Market 2021?

The breaking news is that India’s online gambling market is now the largest in the world. No doubt, 2021 has been a good year for India’s online gambling market is outgrowing the market share of top European and Asian countries. The Indian gaming industry is now valued at $930million, making it the most valuable gaming industry in the world.
BusinessTechCrunch

Tata Digital to acquire majority stake in online pharmacy 1mg

The firms didn’t share the financial details of the deal, but a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that 1mg has received over $220 million in primary and secondary investments — with participation from some existing investors — and is being valued at around $450 million. Tata Digital has acquired about 55% stake in the Indian startup, the person said, requesting anonymity as the specifics of the deal are private.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Playtech seals exclusive gaming partnership with AMC Networks

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has partnered AMC Networks to secure the exclusive worldwide rights to a range of AMC and WE tv branded titles. The multi-title gaming partnership will see Playtech develop and distribute new casino games based on AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise and WE tv’s Bridezillas and the Marriage Boot Camp franchise, with the games set for release later this year and into 2022.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Microgaming eyes global uptick via Julie Allison hire

Microgaming has strengthened its senior leadership team via the appointment of Julie Allison as director of markets, which comes as the group looks to continue expanding its global reach. In the role, Allison’s focus will be on providing strategic direction to grow and sustain Microgaming’s foothold in both new and...
Connecticut Statecasinoconnection.com

Connecticut Next State to Legalize Online Casino, Poker

Under recently approved legislation, Connecticut has become the sixth U.S. state to legalize online gaming and the seventh to authorize online poker. Online poker is still in bad odor in some states owing to the persistence of some websites in allowing residents of states that haven’t legalized it to play with money.
Businessaithority.com

Quickline And Northleaf Announce Completion Of Majority Stake Acquisition

Quickline Plans To Bring Full Fbre And All-New 5G Technology To Half A Million Premises In Rural Britain. Specialist, ultrafast broadband provider Quickline Communications Limited (“Quickline”) and Northleaf Capital Partners (“Northleaf”), a Toronto-headquartered global private markets investment firm, announced that funds managed by Northleaf completed the previously announced acquisition of a majority share in Yorkshire-based Quickline’s holding company, QCL Holdings Limited.
Las Vegas, NVvitalvegas.com

Wynn Rewards Loyalty Club Offers Tier Matching

Wynn Las Vegas rolled out a new customer loyalty club card on Dec. 21, 2020. Now, for a limited time, the company is offering tier matching. Until recently, players at Wynn and Encore could join the Red Card program, but it didn’t have tiers. Tiers are a big deal to...
Gamblingatoallinks.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Gambling Tools and Online Betting Offers

The online gambling sites have provided an opportunity for various bettors to play and win huge amounts of profit. To start betting online, you need to sign-up before you start betting. Also, you should learn about various rules and regulations so that you can increase the chances of winning a bet. The different sports betting UK sites offer gambling tools that you can to earn good profit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Oak Hill Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Technimark Holdings LLC

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital (" Oak Hill"), a New York-based middle-market private equity firm, announced that it had agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Technimark Holdings LLC ("Technimark" or "the Company") through Oak Hill's fifth institutional fund, forming a partnership with current investors, Pritzker Private Capital ("PPC") and management. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
GamblingAugusta Free Press

The future of online gambling in 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Over the last few decades, exponential growth in technology has made online gambling more accessible and safer than ever. Recent struggles regarding the global pandemic have issued in an era of people finding ways to do things from home that they would never have thought could be done remotely.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Frontera restarts operations in Colombia

The Toronto-based company last week shut in some production due to protests. Canadian energy company Frontera said June 7 it appreciated the federal and local support in restarting its operations at production centres in Colombia. Protests over a tax proposal from president Ivan Duque have disrupted operations for oil and...