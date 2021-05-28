Rogers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rogers: Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com