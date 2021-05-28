Cancel
Rogers, MN

Rogers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Rogers (MN) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Rogers: Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;

Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Rogers, MN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Rogers, MNPosted by
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Rogers is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(ROGERS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rogers. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Rogers, MNPosted by
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Rogers’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rogers: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms;