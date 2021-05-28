Cancel
Waterloo, IA

Come On Waterloo, You Can Do Better… [Opinion]

By Johnny Marks
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 19 days ago
Waterloo is a nice city with great people who work hard and enjoy the cities lovely scenery and bike paths. It hasn't been a good week for Waterloo. Four shootings in 14 hours from Tuesday of this week into early Wednesday. A shooting and fatality last Sunday. For residents, this is nerve-wracking news. When there are so many shootings in a short time, including in broad daylight, you want to see strong police presents keeping residents safe.

94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

