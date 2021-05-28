Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reidsville, NC

Suspect in fatal motorcyclist shootings to return to NC

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting deaths of two motorcyclists and the wounding of third is headed back to North Carolina.

WGHP-TV reports that court documents from Bullitt County, Kentucky, show Martin Calvin Cox Jr., 41, of Browns Summit has agreed to be returned to North Carolina to face murder charges.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the shootings occurred on the U.S. Highway 29 bypass in Reidsville on Monday. According to warrants, Cox waited for the victims to leave a gas station and followed them onto the highway before shooting them.

Lt. Kevin Suthard said in a news release that the investigators believe the shots were fired from a red Dodge dually pickup truck, which the sheriff said had been recovered.

Sheriff Sam Page has said the shooting victims were targeted. The three victims were traveling on two motorcycles, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff said that at the advice of the district attorney, the identities of the victims won’t be released out of concern for the safety of the surviving victim and the families of those involved.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

478K+
Followers
251K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Reidsville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Reidsville, NC
City
Browns Summit, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Wentworth#Ap#Wghp Tv#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Crop-dusting pilot killed in NE Arkansas plane crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (AP) — A crop-dusting pilot was killed Tuesday when his small plane crashed in an open field in northeastern Arkansas, officials said. The pilot was killed when his plane crashed late Tuesday afternoon in an open field about 10 miles west of Paragould, or 130 miles northeast of Little Rock, Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro.
Winston-salem, NCNew Haven Register

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Sex CrimesPosted by
AFP

Wrongfully convicted US brothers to receive $84 mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. McCollum and Brown pursued a federal civil rights case and a jury on Friday awarded them a total of $84 million in compensatory damages, punitive damages and interest.