Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL WYANDOTTE AND WEST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1223 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Public reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations near Brush Creek along the state line. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Shawnee, Leawood, Prairie Village, Merriam, Mission, North Kansas City, Mission Hills, Westwood, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Roeland Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Missouri River, Dyke Branch, Round Grove Creek, Kansas River, Blue River and Brush Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR