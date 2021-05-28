Cancel
Grain Valley, MO

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel
Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GRAIN VALLEY, MO.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Grain Valley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Grain Valley

(GRAIN VALLEY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grain Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Grain Valley — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(GRAIN VALLEY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grain Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL WYANDOTTE AND WEST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1223 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Public reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations near Brush Creek along the state line. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Shawnee, Leawood, Prairie Village, Merriam, Mission, North Kansas City, Mission Hills, Westwood, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Roeland Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Missouri River, Dyke Branch, Round Grove Creek, Kansas River, Blue River and Brush Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR