Daingerfield Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sulphur River Near Talco. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this morning to 25.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 24.6 feet and begin rising again early Wednesday afternoon. It will rise to 25.9 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Expect moderate flooding of lowland areas with some secondary roadways closed. All cattle and equipment nearby the river should be moved to higher ground.