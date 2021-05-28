Cancel
Daingerfield, TX

Daingerfield Weather Forecast

Daingerfield (TX) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Daingerfield: Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Get weather-ready — Daingerfield’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Daingerfield: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sulphur River Near Talco. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this morning to 25.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 24.6 feet and begin rising again early Wednesday afternoon. It will rise to 25.9 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Expect moderate flooding of lowland areas with some secondary roadways closed. All cattle and equipment nearby the river should be moved to higher ground.