Resrface Rises After Leukemia Diagnosis

Resrface, aka 23-year-old Denver rapper Jesse Santana, owes his start in hip-hop to a high school AP Spanish class. "It was mostly just a joke, initially, to be honest with you," he says of his early forays into making music. "I remember the first time I thought that I should do it. I was in AP Spanish, and when you do the AP Spanish test, you have to do a spoken portion. The program we used to record it was Audacity, and somebody mentioned that somebody else in the class made songs with Audacity, and I was like, 'Oh, interesting.' I didn't know that it was that easy and free and accessible."