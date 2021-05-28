Cancel
Brockton, MA

DA: Officers justified when they fatally shot man with knife

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts police officers were justified when they shot and killed a knife-wielding man during a domestic violence investigation, prosecutors said.

Bryan Cruz-Soto, 28, was killed Dec. 28 by Brockton officers responding to a 911 call reporting that he had attacked a woman, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement Thursday.

Cruz-Soto attempted to stab one officer and refused orders to drop the knife before he was shot, and the officers “reasonably believed that they were in imminent danger of being injured or killed,” the statement said.

The statement said “our office has determined that the force used by two Brockton police officers in this incident was appropriate and lawful.”

The officers involved were identified as Ronald Cunningham and Isiah Callahan. Both fired their weapons. They gave medical aid at the scene before an ambulance took Cruz-Soto to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An outside investigator was brought in to provide an independent review of the investigation, the statement said.

