Son arrested in fatal stabbing of his 72-year-old mom

TERRE HAUTE, Mich. (AP) — Police arrested the son of a 72-year-old woman who was stabbed to death at her home in the Terre Haute area.

Michael Wilson, 40, was found about 40 miles away Thursday after police got a tip that he might be at a state forest, the Vigo County sheriff’s office said. He was found in the area.

“We thank our community for all of the tips that were received regarding this case,” Sheriff John Plasse said. “Because of your tips a dangerous person is off of our streets within eight hours of the reported crime.”

Wilson was charged with murder and car theft in the death of Gayle Wilson, who was found in her home Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the arrest.