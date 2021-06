ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (" Liberty" or the " Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to upgrade from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB ® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). Liberty will commence trading on the OTCQB at the market open on June 15, 2021, under the symbol "LDDFF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "SCAN".