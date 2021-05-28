Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hungary donates COVID-19 jabs amid slowing vaccination drive

By JUSTIN SPIKE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister on Friday urged Hungarians to register for their COVID-19 jabs, following a sharp drop in what was until recently one of the strongest vaccination drives in the 27-nation European Union.

Amid the slowdown, Viktor Orban’s government said Thursday that in coming days it would lend or donate more than 140,000 vaccine doses from its unused stockpile to other countries.

In a radio interview, Orban noted that 3 million adults in the country of fewer than 10 million have not yet received a jab.

“I’m afraid an image will develop that you can get away with (avoiding the vaccine). The fact is that this is a virus that will not go away ... Sooner or later, it will find everyone,” Orban warned Friday.

The government says 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be donated to Cape Verde, a small island nation around 400 miles off west Africa. Another 41,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be lent to the Czech Republic.

Hungary has provided at least a first dose to 52.3% of its full population, the second-highest rate in the EU. The country quickly became a European leader in administering jabs due to its pursuit of vaccines from Russia and China — in addition to procurements through the EU.

But it may be approaching a ceiling for vaccine uptake as nearly all those who have registered have been inoculated, resulting in more available doses than people willing to receive them.

While the average number of daily administered first doses was above 75,000 in mid-April, it dipped below 30,000 this week — with barely over 3,000 given on Tuesday, according to government figures.

The Central European country has received 154 doses per 100 inhabitants, the highest in the EU according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). That far surpasses the next in line, Cyprus, with 81 per 100 inhabitants.

Nearly 3 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine that have already been delivered remain unused, ECDC figures show.

Last week, Hungary was the only of the EU’s 27 nations to opt out of a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion vaccine doses. A government minister said Hungary has enough vaccines already in stock or under order to inoculate its population through the end of next year, and that a Hungarian vaccine factory would be up and running by late 2022.

The government plans to spend roughly 46 million euros ($56 million) on a communications campaign against vaccine hesitancy. Incentives to get inoculated include the rollout of immunity certificates that allow access to indoor dining rooms, sporting events, hotels and other recreational venues for those that have received a jab.

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

478K+
Followers
251K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ap#Hungarians#Eu#Central European#Ecdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Place
Europe
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Hungary
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthWorld Socialist Web Site

US COVID-19 vaccination campaign drastically slowing

President Joe Biden has set July 4 as his goal to see 70 percent of all adults in the United States with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. However, he is confronting a lagging vaccination rate that has been declining week to week since the peak in vaccinations in mid-April. In a plea to all unvaccinated people last month, he declared, “This is your choice. It’s life and death.”
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Norway speeds up COVID-19 vaccination amid ample supply

Norway will shorten the interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses to nine weeks from the current 12 weeks, thus speeding up the inoculation process, the health ministry said on Monday. "We'll have ample supply of vaccines in the time ahead," Health Minister Bent Hoeie said in a statement. Norway uses vaccines...
Public HealthFlorida Star

United States To Donate Excess Covid-19 Vaccines To Africa

HARARE, Zimbabwe — African countries are set to benefit from an American initiative to donate excess Covid-19 vaccines. “We are unable to share vaccine doses procured by the United States government at this time,” a United States Department of State spokesperson said in emailed responses to Zenger News. “But we are working on a framework for donating surplus vaccine doses, once […]
Worldmacaubusiness.com

Timor-Leste receives China-donated COVID-19 vaccines

Timor-Leste on Saturday received a batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines and syringes donated by China. Timor-Leste’s Vice Prime Minister Armanda Berta dos Santos, Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo, the Representatives of the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization to Timor-Leste and other officials from the Timor-Leste government attended the handover ceremony of the vaccines at the Dili International airport.
Public Healtheverythinggp.com

Pressure mounts on Canada to donate COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX now

OTTAWA — Almost three dozen Canadian aid groups, faith-based organizations and global development advocates say Canada needs to donate some COVID-19 doses to a global vaccine alliance immediately. The groups, including the Canadian arms of One, UNICEF, World Vision, the Mennonite Central Committee, Canadian Council of Imams and the Anglican...
Worldstateofpress.com

US to donate 750,000 COVID jabs to Taiwan amid China row | Coronavirus pandemic News

US donation comes after Taiwan accused China of trying to block the island from accessing vaccines internationally. The United States will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as part of the country’s plan to share millions of jabs globally, a delegation of US senators have announced, after Taipei complained that China was hindering its efforts to access the injections.
Public Healthgalencentre.org

Covid-19 Vaccine Deliveries To Malaysia Painfully Slow

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Covid-19 vaccine shipments are arriving in Malaysia at a sluggish pace, amid a surging epidemic that is infecting thousands and killing dozens of Malaysians daily. In total, Malaysia would have received by tomorrow just 7,575,609 doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford, and Sinovac...
Public Healthmediarunsearch.co.uk

UK donates surplus Covid-19 vaccines to poor countries

The country, with a population of 66 million, has already purchased more than 400 million doses. a G7, a group of the world’s most industrialized economies, begins on Friday, 19, a virtual meeting led by United kingdom. Even the top leaders of the planet have succumbed to electronic calls in these pandemic times. It is expected that the G7 heads of government will be able to meet in person at England next June. For this to be possible, vaccination campaigns must progress in the coming weeks. The main topic of today’s meeting is precisely: How to prevent COVID-19 Rather, it further deepens the chasm separating the rich and the less fortunate.
Public Healthlatinamericanews.net

Uganda suspends mass COVID-19 vaccination amid shortage

Kampala [Uganda], June 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Uganda has suspended mass vaccination against COVID-19 as the country waits to receive more vaccines from different sources, an official said on Tuesday. Emmanuel Ainebyoona, spokesperson of the ministry of health told Xinhua by telephone that the mass vaccination would resume when the new orders...
POTUSNPR

U.S. To Donate 500 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Globally

President Biden announced the U.S. will be donating 500 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine globally. The first 200 million are to be distributed this year and the rest in 2022. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The U.S. will donate 500 million doses of COVID vaccine to the rest of the...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Japan Donates More Than 1 Million Covid-19 Jabs To Taiwan

More than one million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine donated by Japan arrived in Taiwan on Friday, as the island struggles to secure jabs and accuses China of interference. The move stirred anger in Beijing, which views democratic and self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and works to keep...
Worldmacaubusiness.com

China-donated COVID-19 vaccines handed over to Afghanistan

A handover ceremony of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines has been held at the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul. Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Acting Minister of Public Health Wahid Majrooh, senior officials from the Afghan government and Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu attended the event on Saturday. “Vaccine is a...
TrafficUS News and World Report

Hungary to Place Its Motorway Network in 35-Year Concession

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will overhaul the management of about 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) of its motorways and public roads, awarding a 35-year concession contract, according to a tender published on Monday in the official European Union gazette. The Tenders Electronic Daily posting, which was first reported by local news...
Travelmacaubusiness.com

EU/Presidency: Covid-19 certificate allows free, safe travel – PM Costa

Portugal’s prime minister, António Costa, said on Monday that the European Union (EU) Covid-19 certificate to facilitate movement creates an “opportunity to travel freely and safely”, warning that some “safety standards” should be maintained. “We now have the opportunity to travel freely and safely, but always respecting the safety standards,...