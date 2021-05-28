Cancel
As The Market Struggles To Recover, Here Are 5 Cryptocurrencies Redditors Are Buying

By Anifowoshe Ibrahim
bitcoinist.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestor concerns about volatile technology stocks have been heightened by the wild collapse in cryptocurrency prices over the last week. Market analysts such as Cathie Wood, whose business, Ark Investment Management, is said to have the largest institutional investment in cryptocurrencies, have dismissed the recent drop in value of digital assets as a temporary setback, predicting that currencies like Bitcoin will reach record highs of $500,000 in the coming years. She also affirmed that despite governments involvement, it was impossible to shut down BTC.

