Violent Crimes

Suspect in fatal motorcyclist shootings to return to NC

WRAL News
WENTWORTH, N.C. — The suspect in the shooting deaths of two motorcyclists and the wounding of third is headed back to North Carolina. WGHP-TV reports that court documents from Bullitt County, Kentucky, show Martin Calvin Cox Jr., 41, of Browns Summit has agreed to be returned to North Carolina to face murder charges.

