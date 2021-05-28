Playing Beach-Picnic Hooky In The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
One of the things we like most about electric cars is their cabin room. Bundling batteries and drive elements in the floor opens up a lot of space inside for passengers and cargo. Along with other EVs, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets even more space by way of a frunk residing under the hood – no engine up front means weatherproof, locking storage instead, made more convenient with a four-bin cargo organizer to keep stuff from rolling around.www.motor1.com