Playing Beach-Picnic Hooky In The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

While the first batch of 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E models arrived in Europe in early December of last year, those vehicles turned out to be dealer demos – not customer cars. After a bit of a delay and some frustrated order holders, Mach-E customer deliveries began in early May, backing up Ford’s humorous diss directed at a General Motors Super Bowl commercial in which the automaker said it was “coming after” Norway’s dominant EV sales. But even though May was the Mach-E’s first full month on sale in the country, it is already Norway’s best-selling car, according to Reuters.