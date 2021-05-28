Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Playing Beach-Picnic Hooky In The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

By Brett T. Evans
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the things we like most about electric cars is their cabin room. Bundling batteries and drive elements in the floor opens up a lot of space inside for passengers and cargo. Along with other EVs, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets even more space by way of a frunk residing under the hood – no engine up front means weatherproof, locking storage instead, made more convenient with a four-bin cargo organizer to keep stuff from rolling around.

www.motor1.com
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Picnic#Video#Beach Chairs#Rapid Red Metallic#California Route 1#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Production Exceeds Mustang Output

It's happening sooner than expected and chances are this is permanent. Ford recently posted its monthly production and sales figures and a closer examination of the data reveals something extremely interesting. Through April of this year, total Ford Mustang coupe and convertible production reached 26,089 units, all built at the Flat Rock Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Review: How It Feels Like a Real Mustang

Yes, it's a very different Mustang than you've ever experienced before. But more pony car DNA is present in this EV than you'd expect. I have a confession to make. I was extremely skeptical of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Maybe "skeptical" is not the right word to use. I thought it was bullshit. Just a deeply cynical marketing exercise in leveraging one of the world's most famous cars to hawk another boring, bloated electric crossover that Americans don't even want.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Kona Blue Ford Mustang

Clean CARFAX. Kona Blue 2019 Ford Mustang GT RWD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Was Norway’s Best-Selling Car In May

While the first batch of 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E models arrived in Europe in early December of last year, those vehicles turned out to be dealer demos – not customer cars. After a bit of a delay and some frustrated order holders, Mach-E customer deliveries began in early May, backing up Ford’s humorous diss directed at a General Motors Super Bowl commercial in which the automaker said it was “coming after” Norway’s dominant EV sales. But even though May was the Mach-E’s first full month on sale in the country, it is already Norway’s best-selling car, according to Reuters.
Carsdrivetribe.com

Ford's latest Mustang GT500 is the definition of Clarkson's "POWEEEER"

Ford's latest version of the Mustang GT500 is quite possibly the greatest muscle car you can currently buy. It is lairy, powerful, good-looking, and comes in a very bright acid green which lights up British roads more than the flash of a speed camera at midnight on the M40. Carfection's...
Buying Carsmikeshawkia.com

Pre-Owned 2004 Ford Mustang V6 RWD 2D Coupe

UPFRONT PRICING***NO PRICING GIMMICKS***5 DAY-500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY***WE FINANCE with APPROVED CREDIT***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** WE PAY TOP $$$ for TRADES***We will even show you the CARFAX history report and the service department repair order detailing the maintenance performed on the vehicle prior to it going on our lot. We make every effort to service our pre-owned vehicles for your piece of mind! WE BUY CARS, TRUCKS, VANS AND SUVs... Odometer is 18247 miles below market average!
Carsava360.com

Ford Mustang Mach 1 REVIEW 460 hp 5.0 l V8 manual ???? ???? ????

This is our in-depth review of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1. We're taking a look at Exterior, Interior and the driving experience. ►Follow us on Instagram @autogefuehl and @thomas.letsgo. ►Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/autogefuehl?sub_confirmation=1. ►Compare BMW M4 and Audi RS5: https://youtu.be/SZgRh-4dzZ8. ►Compare the Toyota Supra: https://youtu.be/dBHj9KIXbV4. #Ford #FordMustang. Transparency note: Autogefühl...
Carsnewsatw.com

Ford builds more Mustang Mach-E’s than regular Mustangs, report says

Ever since Ford announced that it was going to call its first fully electric SUV the Mustang Mach-E, people have been complaining that it wasn’t enough of a real Mustang to wear the badge. So just imagine how upset those people are going to be when they hear that Ford’s production of the Mach-E has just surpassed that of the internal combustion version, according to a report published Thursday by Automotive News.
Carsthenewswheel.com

Mustang Mach-E Production Surpasses Classic Mustang in 2021

Oh boy, you know the die-hards are just going to love this. Ford has officially built more Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles this year than it has traditional Mustang sports cars. THE DEATH OF OUR CHILDHOODS IS NIGH. Ford’s Newest Award-Winner: Mustang Mach-E and all-new F-150 scoop NACTOY Awards. Production data...
CarsCarscoops

Ford Is Now Building More Electric Mustang Mach-Es Than Gas-Powered Mustangs

So far this year, Ford has built 27,816 Mustang Mach-Es. In the same time period, the company produced 26,089 gas-powered Mustangs. It, perhaps, shouldn’t come as a surprise that a family SUV with the latest technology is outperforming a two-door sports car, but it is notable that these numbers, reported by Automotive News, suggest that the EV has met its first hurdle and is selling well enough to surprise even Ford.
Musicevbite.com

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Owners Upset Over Odd Annoyance

Undergoing its mass-market entry, the Mustang Mach-E is celebrated as one of the best EV’s available today. The companies new future-focused path relies heavily on innovations in battery technology and software. Ford has even gone to the lengths to open an early access program for their upcoming software updates. With the Mustang Mach-E being the first to display all of Ford’s new tech quirks, issues are bound to be found.
CarsCleanTechnica

Norway’s Plugin EV Transition Continues: 83.3% Share In May With Ford Mustang Mach-E Overall Bestseller

Norway, the leading country in the electric transport revolution, saw plugin electric vehicles take 83.3% share in May 2021, up from 65.6% in May 2020. Non-plugin powertrains, including old-school combustion and plugless hybrids, are all fading away. Overall auto volumes were back to pre-Covid seasonal norms, at 14,063 units in May. The Ford Mustang Mach-E saw a big push and was Norway’s overall bestselling vehicle in May.
WorldThe Verge

Ford delays Mustang Mach-E deliveries in the UK due to ‘safety risk’

Deliveries of Ford’s first long-range electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, in the United Kingdom are on hold after a “safety risk” was discovered, The Verge has learned. It’s the latest delivery snafu to hit the automaker’s much-hyped electric SUV, after US customers experienced similar delays earlier this year. But while...
CarsCNET

BMW iX vs. Cadillac Lyriq, E-Tron, Mach-E and Model Y: Electric SUVs compared

BMW is finally ready to enter the electric SUV game. Following in the still-fresh footsteps of automakers both near and far, the 2022 BMW iX looks poised to hit the ground running in the first quarter of 2022, offering some seriously stylish concept-car-adjacent looks inside and out. It's promising to be pretty darn efficient, to boot, with fifth-generation electric powertrain tech promising a manufacturer-estimated 300 miles of range. Sounds like a pretty solid package, right?
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Will the Kia EV6 have more safety features than the Ford Mach-E?

Which is safer, the Ford Mustang Mach-E or the Kia EV6? It’s hard to answer that because the Mustang Mach-E is currently being tested by Consumer Reports. Additionally, the Kia EV6 isn’t out yet, and therefore hasn’t been tested, either. If you’re looking ahead to purchasing an EV, which do you buy? Let’s look at whether there are more safety features in the Mach-E or the EV6 to help you decide.
Carsnordot.app

The Mustang gets more muscle: Ford is bringing back the Mach 1

Ford is returning to the roots of the Mustang: While the cult car is only just started hitting the charging stations as the Mach-E, the US manufacturer is now also bringing the Mach 1 sports car back to life. First introduced in 1969, the Mach 1 is now once again...
Carstorquenews.com

Rivian R1S Sighting In Pasadena, Mustang Mach Es In The Wild; Is The Vehicle Drought Coming To An End?

With Tesla’s spectacular Model S Plaid event and Ford’s Maverick reveal, it can be hard to remember that we’ve been suffering a shortage of both new and used vehicles. Today, we got sightings of both a Spy-shot Clad Rivian R1S, and a show-room floor Ford Mustang Mach E in the wild. I’d like to think that at least some of the waiting for deliveries on ordered vehicles may finally be coming to an end.
Carsgta5-mods.com

Fast & Furious 9 The Fast Saga Ford Mustang Paintjob 1.0

Hello, this is my second mod and I made it for my F9 - Trailer 4 (you can watch it here: https://youtu.be/deVQU0T3q1I) and I decided to share it with you guys, hope you like it. It's Jakob's Mustang livery in the Fast & Furious 9 (The Fast Saga) It made...