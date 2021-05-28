Cancel
Bridgerton Season 2 Adds Charmed's Rupert Evans as Family Patriarch

Bridgerton fans can now put a face to the name of Edmund Bridgerton: Charmed actor Rupert Evans will play the family patriarch in Season 2, TVLine has learned. Edmund is described as a loving and devoted husband to Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell), and an endlessly patient and kind father who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son, Anthony, through life. The character will presumably appear in flashbacks as Edmund has already passed away in the present day; the show hasn’t yet explained his demise, but in Julia Quinn’s novels on which the series is based, Edmund died of a bee sting.

