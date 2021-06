One month ago, a 29-year old woman waltzed into her dermatologist's office in Miami and asked for a prescription for Upneeq, non-surgical eye drops that lift droopy lids in minutes. She'd given Botox a go (injecting the neurotoxin between your brows can give your eyes a temporary lift) but it wasn't enough—"I just wish my eyes looked more open," is what she told her doctor, Loretta Ciraldo MD, a Miami-based board certified dermatologist and the founder of Dr. Loretta Skincare. "She had this impression that this was the holy-grail solution, like, 'Oh great, I'm turning 30, I want my eyes to look more open, I'll start using these now," says Dr. Ciraldo. "But I'm not sure this is going to be the cure-all for everyone who wants to look more awake."