Plunder of Pompeii: how art police turned tide on tomb raiders

Digging at a site in northern Itlay has uncovered an ancient Roman building described as a "miniature Pompeii".The discovery was made at a former cinema hall in the town of Verona, about 75 miles west of Venice.Archaeologists say the building, which dates back to the second century, is believed to have survived a fire because its roof had collapsed and it contained a number of items of charred wooden furniture.Experts say it is not yet clear what purpose the building served. Although the structure had been damaged in the fire, some of the interior was "preserved intact, with the magnificent...