After His ALS Diagnosis, Scott Went Looking for Something

When I woke up this morning, I was greeted by the sunshine pouring in my window. I had to smile as I realized how fortunate I am, first of all, to wake up and second, to reflect upon the wonderful week that I have been experiencing. I started saying my usual morning prayers as I thanked God for the wonderful life that I have. I have a most comfortable, cozy place to live and a most wonderful and loving person in my life with whom to share it. I have my work on this site, enough money to pay my bills, put food on the table and have transportation to take me to where I need to go. What else does anyone need? Nothing, if you ask me.