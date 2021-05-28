After His ALS Diagnosis, Scott Went Looking for Something
Last December, I got an email from Seasons Hospice Foundation. They were reaching out on behalf of longtime Esquire reader Scott LaPointe. Three years ago, Scott, who’s forty-two and lives outside Detroit, was diagnosed with ALS, the degenerative disorder known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Within a year of his diagnosis, Scott was in a wheelchair. In 2020, he entered home hospice care. When a representative from Seasons Hospice Foundation wrote to Esquire, it was because Scott was preparing to die.www.esquire.com