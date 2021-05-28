Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

After His ALS Diagnosis, Scott Went Looking for Something

By Michael Sebastian
Esquire
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast December, I got an email from Seasons Hospice Foundation. They were reaching out on behalf of longtime Esquire reader Scott LaPointe. Three years ago, Scott, who’s forty-two and lives outside Detroit, was diagnosed with ALS, the degenerative disorder known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Within a year of his diagnosis, Scott was in a wheelchair. In 2020, he entered home hospice care. When a representative from Seasons Hospice Foundation wrote to Esquire, it was because Scott was preparing to die.

www.esquire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#Als#Chicago Bears#Legos#Polish#The Ice Bucket Challenge#The Als Association#Americans#Johns Hopkins Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
Related
MLBLaw.com

Locke Lord Associate Leads by Example Despite ALS Diagnosis

It’s been nearly a year since she was diagnosed with ALS, but Locke Lord associate Alexandra Cavaliere recently sent a note to everyone at the Am Law 100 firm to raise awareness about the terminal disease, and to share her experience of practicing with ALS. Cavaliere’s note was timely since...
Healthhopkintonindependent.com

Independent Thoughts: Following ALS diagnosis, Mourey becomes advocate

One year ago, Becky Mourey was enjoying an active life in Hopkinton. Two of her passions are running and playing the clarinet, and she was able to maintain those despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She first noticed a problem when she headed out for a run in the woods with her...
AdvocacySheridan Media

Men Planning to Climb Devils Tower to Raise Awareness for ALS

More than five years after the ALS “ice bucket” challenge took over the Internet, two men are planning to climb Devils Tower to continue raising awareness about the disease. Eric Gamble of New Orleans and his friend Chris Nolan are planning to climb Devils Tower in mid-July to raise awareness...
NFLNWI.com

Links between Lou Gehrig's disease, CTE and brain injury becoming apparent

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has returned to the headlines recently on a national level, with MLB celebrating its first Lou Gehrig Day earlier this month, and locally, with the news that former Bears great Steve McMichael is now afflicted. ALS is better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease because the former...
Leawood, KSfox4kc.com

‘Dire situation’: Leawood man starts new challenge to raise ALS awareness after diagnosis

LEAWOOD, Kan. — As Major League Baseball officially marks June 2 as Lou Gehrig Day, a local man is starting a new social media challenge to raise awareness about ALS. “It’s a real crime, in my opinion, that it has gone unnoticed and unsupported,” Scott Smith said. “It’s a really sad situation Lou Gehrig, 80 years ago, had pretty much the same options that I do now.”
Chicago, ILTODAY.com

'I looked pregnant': Pain, bloating led woman, 22, to ovarian cancer diagnosis

After two months of pelvic pain that doubled her over, frequent yeast infections, urinary tract infections and bloating, Catherine Saoud, then 22, learned that she had a 21-centimeter mass in her abdomen that was a rare ovarian cancer. While she felt shocked, she’s sharing her story to encourage women to listen to their bodies and seek help.
Family Relationshipssapeople.com

WATCH Interview with Mom of 10 Babies. Mayor Confirms Family ‘Found’

After casting doubt on Pretoria News’ exclusive story yesterday that a mother from Tembisa township had given birth to a world-breaking 10 babies, Ekurhuleni’s mayor has confirmed they have now located the family. (Update Wednesday 14h30: Gauteng Social Dept have confirmed the Tembisa mom has given birth to babies, and they will visit her tomorrow to verify the number of children. See bottom of page for more.)
Healththesalinepost.com

Health Wise: Is it ASD or Something Else? Look-alikes and Tagalongs

In our last blog, we talked about the importance of early detection of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) for access to support and resources. If you missed that email, you can find the blog posted here. Within that topic, we referenced testing for ASD - a psychological evaluation that explores whether...
Healthletlifehappen.com

Learning About Gratitude After a Cancer Diagnosis

When I woke up this morning, I was greeted by the sunshine pouring in my window. I had to smile as I realized how fortunate I am, first of all, to wake up and second, to reflect upon the wonderful week that I have been experiencing. I started saying my usual morning prayers as I thanked God for the wonderful life that I have. I have a most comfortable, cozy place to live and a most wonderful and loving person in my life with whom to share it. I have my work on this site, enough money to pay my bills, put food on the table and have transportation to take me to where I need to go. What else does anyone need? Nothing, if you ask me.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Warns Everyone to Do This After His Skin Cancer Diagnosis

After experiencing a health scare, this former Modern Family star has some advice for those who want to avoid a similar situation. On June 7, Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared his skin cancer diagnosis on Instagram, and though he explained that he was doing fine since it was found early, he also shared a warning that could keep others healthy or help prevent skin cancer from developing.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthday.com

Parkinson's Disease

We all lose brain cells as we age -- and most of them aren't really missed. But when the wrong cells stop doing their job, a person can become seriously ill. Certain nerve cells, for example, have the vital job of producing dopamine, a compound that relays messages between parts of the brain that tells muscles how to move smoothly. People develop Parkinson's disease when these cells -- which help control muscle movements -- stop working.
Public HealthWinona Daily News

Frank Bures: COVID vaccine booster needed or not?

One of the most newsworthy recent COVID quandaries is whether or not there will be a need for booster shots. If so, when?. After reading multiple sources, it seems the jury is quite a ways out on this topic and will be for a while. Sometime beginning with the bottom line is a good start. A May 20, 2021, NBC article quoted the most medically pragmatic person possible, Dr. Anthony Fauci (of Fauci Ouchy fame): “The bottom line is, we don’t know if or when we will need booster shots. But it would be foolish not prepare for the eventuality that we might need it.”
Relationshipschatelaine.com

Lisa Raitt On Marriage After Her Husband’s Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

On New Year’s Day 2021, I called the police on my husband, Bruce. That morning, I had gotten up and made a big breakfast: sausages, bacon, French toast, a few crepes. Bruce—who is six foot three and at the time weighed 250 pounds—was walking around with a jacket on and no pants, which was not unusual. But then he started getting really angry, growling a lot. And he started to advance toward me very quickly with the intent of hurting me. He did this three times. I had installed cameras all over the house so I could monitor his movements, and I watched the footage afterward to make sure I hadn’t misread the situation. I feel so much guilt for what happened next.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

6 Ways to Outsmart "Bad Genes" for Optimal Health

According to experts, 80% of the way we age is influenced by the way we behave. Changing one's habits and environment can improve overall health. Keep meals to 40% carbohydrates or less: Otherwise, multiple genes get triggered to work overtime. Learn to relax: Studies show constant exposure to stress hormones...
Health1015khits.com

Myths People Still Believe

Did you know that adding salt to a pot of water does NOT make it boil faster? It actually raises the water’s boiling point. Here are five more myths people still believe . . . Myth #1: Goldfish have a three-second memory. Studies have shown they can actually remember things...
Healthiweller.com

Decoding the Health Industry: an Interview with Dr. Lori Shemek

Sumary of Decoding the Health Industry: an Interview with Dr. Lori Shemek:. Our founder Samir Becic sat down with Dr. Lori Shemek to discuss the ins and outs of healthy nutrition and how it affects our brains, our weights, and more importantly, our immune systems.. Lori Shemek is well known...
Kissimmee, FLexperiencekissimmee.com

With Dr. Laura

Ready to get out of the house but not sure where to take the kids? For large or small families, Kissimmee, Florida is the perfect locale for delicious dining, unique attractions, and the best places to stay. As a parent, there’s no need to feel overwhelmed by the prospect of vacation. You can get perfectly Whelmed here!