2021 NBA playoffs: Chris Paul continues to be haunted by postseason injuries

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- By now, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams knows what's going on with his star point guard Chris Paul by the look on his face. There's a look Paul gets when he's locked in -- something between completely-in-control and about-to-jump-into-any-fray -- and then there's the look he had on his face throughout this first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers while playing through yet another ill-timed, painful injury.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Los Angeles Lakers
