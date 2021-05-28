2021 NBA playoffs: Chris Paul continues to be haunted by postseason injuries
LOS ANGELES -- By now, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams knows what's going on with his star point guard Chris Paul by the look on his face. There's a look Paul gets when he's locked in -- something between completely-in-control and about-to-jump-into-any-fray -- and then there's the look he had on his face throughout this first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers while playing through yet another ill-timed, painful injury.www.chatsports.com