2021 NBA playoffs: Chris Paul continues to be haunted by postseason injuries

After going down 2-1 to the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns have gone on a five-game winning streak that doesn't seem to be on the verge of slowing down. They are now up 2-0 on the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs, and it seems likely that they will quickly dispatch their opponents and move on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the Steve Nash era.