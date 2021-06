London's Metropolitan Police engaged in "a form of institutional corruption" by denying and even concealing failings in its handling of the unsolved murder of a private investigator, an independent panel said Tuesday. The first objective of Britain's biggest police force was to "protect itself" in its refusal to acknowledge the many failures in the probe into Daniel Morgan's murder in 1987 in southeast London, it concluded. In a brief statement Tuesday, the force accepted that corruption has been a major factor in the failed investigation, but interior minister Priti Patel has called for a more detailed response to the report. The long-awaited and damning verdict has echoes of the 1998 Macpherson inquiry into the racist murder of teenager Stephen Lawrence -- also in southeast London, in 1993 -- which condemned the Met for "institutional racism".