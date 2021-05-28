Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Iowa (LA) Weather Channel
Iowa (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Iowa: Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Iowa (LA) Weather Channel

Iowa (LA) Weather Channel

Iowa, LA
144
Followers
470
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Iowa, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa (LA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Iowa’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Iowa: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iowa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lebleu Settlement around 1145 AM CDT. Fenton around 1155 AM CDT. Buller around 1205 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lacassine. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 38 and 52. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy and Lacassine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Beauregard Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Deweyville, Starks, Fields, Buna, De Quincy, Evadale, Singer, Ragley, Devils Pocket, Old Salem, Bancroft, Wrights Settlement, Lunita, Bivens, Gist, Oretta, Weiss Bluff and Caney Head. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 5 HOURS
Beauregard Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 631 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Starks, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include De Quincy, Starks, Oretta, Lunita and Buhler. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.