Top 5 things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend: Mayfair, Wildwater Kingdom, ‘Play Ball’ and striking up a couple of bands

Numerous Memorial Day ceremonies are scheduled in the Lehigh Valley this holiday weekend. But here are a few of the other events taking place.

Mayfair is back

Mayfair Festival of the Arts: The festival in Allentown returns to continue a 30-year tradition in Lehigh Valley that features food and craft vendors, artists, music, and live performances. It is traditionally held for three days during Memorial Day weekend, and it includes a wide range of art genres, making them accessible to those in the Lehigh Valley community. Admission and parking are free. This year’s featured musical acts on the Main Stage are sponsored by RCN and include Central City Orchestra, Large Flowerheads, Jimmy and the Parrots, and GoGo Gadjet. 4-10 p.m. Friday, and noon-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Cedar Crest College, 100 College Drive, Allentown. 610-740-3780. www.cedarcrest.edu/mayfair .

Time to get wet!

Wildwater Kingdom opening: Saturday will kick off Welcome Back Weekend and also will be opening day for Wildwater Kingdom at Dorney Park, with opening protocols. Wildwater Kingdom features 22 drenching water slides, two tubing rivers and two huge wave pools. New for 2021 is Seaside Splashworks, a new beach-themed attraction with more than 75 play elements to engage the family for hours. Midway Eats will also take place Saturday through Monday at Dorney Park. Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom will open at 11 a.m. Saturday through Monday . The park will close at 7 p.m. and the water park at 6 p.m. Tickets from $39.99 for full daily admission, $29.99 after 3 p.m. (Dorney Park only). A two-day ticket is $65. 3830 Dorney Park Road, Allentown. 610-395-3724. https://www.dorneypark.com/

Strike up the band!

Memorial Day concert: The Allentown Band returns for a traditional free Memorial Day performance at Covered Bridge Park, 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Allentown Band performs at Pavilion #2; bring lawn chairs or blankets. A typical Allentown Band schedule includes roughly 40 yearly performances (pre-COVID 19). The venue fluctuates, from concert stage to baseball park, from church picnic to university commencement, from Allentown’s Miller Symphony Hall to New York’s Carnegie Hall. Conductor Ronald Demkee is one of the legendary figures in band music, having joined The Allentown Band in 1964 as the featured tuba soloist, and being elected conductor in 1977. Covered Bridge Park, 2465 Wehr Mill Road, Allentown. 610-737-6504. https://www.allentownband.com

Play Ball!

Drive-thru Play Ball Carnival: The Ortiz Ark Foundation will hold the Play Ball carnival noon-2 p.m. Saturday for players from 1 to 18 years of age as of April 25. All registered children will receive a free Franklin Play Ball bat and ball set! Registered participants will also have the opportunity to receive a complimentary 2021 MLB.tv subscription, exclusive access to virtual and in-person youth baseball and softball programming, discounts on MLB-licensed merchandise and equipment, and much more. Register to take part in this event from Major League Baseball’s Play Ball initiative. The Ortiz Ark Foundation is committed to creating and sustaining a Family and Community Resources Ark in order to develop the capacities of under-served families in the community, increase their access to resources and effectively address the roots of societal inequities. Ortiz Ark Foundation, 113 N. 9th St., Allentown. 610-351-5111. https://theortizarkfoundation.org/

Brassy parade

Easton Out Loud: The Big Easy Easton Brass Band will kick off the Easton Out Loud parade at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bank Street Creamery. Easton Out Loud will take place 5-9 p.m. at Centre Square, back for the spring, and in person. There will be free tiny cones to any member of the BEEB Second Line, 6:30-7 p.m. Later, there will be live music with Acoustic Kitty Project. Easton turns up the volume every fourth Friday in the downtown, with activities for the entire family. Centre Square, Easton, 610-250-6533. https://www.eastonoutloud.com/