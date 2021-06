America’s favorite pickup truck is going all-electric. Ford’s F-150 Lightning is the latest in a string of electric vehicles being launched by carmakers in the country and will likely hit the market in early 2022. Packed with interesting features and with almost identical looks as its gas-powered and hybrid counterparts, the F-150 Lightning has already attracted comparisons with the more angular and sci-fi looking Cybertruck, which is on track to roll out later this year. As automakers focus on adding more EVs to their lineup, how keen are consumers to opt for greener options? Piplsay polled 27,870 Americans nationwide to get some insights. Here is what they found.