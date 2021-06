The third movie in The Conjuring franchise (the flagship title that is, not counting the spinoffs) has been playing in theaters and on HBO Max for a week and a detail that goes back all the way to the 2013 original film in the series has only just now been noticed. Twitter user @aloeverafarmiga made a post online about Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson's wardrobe as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, noting that Wilson's tie almost always matches the skirt that Farmiga is wearing. Their tweet, with four examples from all three movies, has over 4k retweets and 13k favorites, and if you look closely you'll see they're right!