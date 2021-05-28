Cancel
A closer look at the Eagles' football operations changes

By Jimmy Kempski
phillyvoice.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced 10 changes to their football operations department. Those changes are as follows, in alphabetical order. • Brandon Brown – Director of Player Personnel. • Dave Caldwell – Personnel Executive. • Ian Cunningham – Director of Player Personnel. • Matt Holland – College Scout, Northeast.

