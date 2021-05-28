A closer look at the Eagles' football operations changes

Eagles player review: John Hightower edition – PhillyVoice. Hightower was a 24-year old rookie (he turned 25 in May), so he’s on the older side for a second-year player. He’s actually the third-oldest receiver on the roster, though obviously, it’s an extremely young group. Heading into training camp this offseason, Hightower is probably the seventh receiver in the pecking order. Because he had a strong camp as a rookie, it’s fair to wonder if another good camp won’t help him as much, since he gave the staff and the front office a false positive during the summer last year. The bet here is that he’s probably on the outside looking in at the moment, particularly because he played zero special teams snaps last season, and will have to emphatically outperform some of the receivers ahead of him to earn a roster spot on the final 53.