In yet another sign that things are returning somewhat to normal in the United States, celebrities ARE going out into the world to ask folks to Consider Them for awards! Like, this is “Apple’s FYC Summer Screening Series at The Ford Amphitheater” — so it IS outside and healthily breezy — and it is definitely Apple’s PR press for Mythic Quest, a show that didn’t get to do much in-person promotion because it launched in (ugh, I am sorry, folks who worked on this show!) February 2020. So it’s nice that they’re getting the chance to go out and jazz hands about their project now and I am not kidding about that! I’m also not kidding when I say that I really like this dress! It is cheerful and it is fun and I welcome both of those adjectives. (Bonus points, obviously, for this great red lip. The world has changed but I haven’t totally.)